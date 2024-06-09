Sonam Kapoor turns 39

Movie features the actor Siddharth
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor turned 39 on June 9, and the birthday wishes have been pouring in.
Her Veere di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, for example, shared a nostaglic photograph of the two of them on social media.
Taking to Instagram stories, Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome photo along with a message that read, "Happy birthday darling Sonam. Love you and wish you all the happiness."
Malaika Arora, meanwhile, wrote on her Instagram stories, "Happy happy birthday dear sonamkapoor.... have the bestest year."
Kapoor is not only known for her choice of films but also her on fleek fashion game.
On the work front, she was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind. She is gearing up to start shooting for her next movie, Battle for Bittora, later this year.
Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Netflix caper Crew, available for streaming now. She is also working on Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again.
Singham Again is scheduled for a theatrical release in August 2024.
