Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor appears to have fallen in love with Abu Dhabi all over again. After spending the weekend exploring the UAE capital's art and design scene, the fashion icon has shared another glimpse of her visit, this time from the Zayed National Museum.

Taking to Instagram on November 24, Kapoor posted a series of photographs from the museum, “Heritage and heart. Abu Dhabi is a dream made into reality,” she wrote.

And in true Sonam Kapoor fashion, the visit also came with a statement-making outfit.

Known for championing Indian designers and traditional craftsmanship, the actor opted for a bespoke Pachai jacket by designer Divyam Mehta, paired with a draped mundu, dark trousers and a cropped white shirt.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani, the ensemble featured geometric prints and intricate kantha embroidery, a traditional Indian hand-stitching technique.

She completed the look with a printed stole, square-framed sunglasses, statement jewellery and black leather shoes.

Exploring Abu Dhabi's art scene

The museum visit comes shortly after Kapoor attended the inaugural editions of Frieze Abu Dhabi and NOMAD Abu Dhabi, two major art and design events in the UAE capital.

For the occasion, the actor stepped out in a dramatic black Givenchy cape-style jacket and wide-leg trousers, accessorised with colourful Bvlgari high jewellery.

Sharing photographs from the event, Kapoor had another message for the city.

“Abu Dhabi, you always have my heart,” she wrote, reflecting on a weekend spent discovering artworks in the UAE capital.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind, where she played a visually impaired woman caught up in a murder investigation. Although she's yet to announce her next film, the actor continues to make her presence felt on the international fashion circuit.

Meanwhile, Kapoor also welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband and businessman Anand Ahuja in March this year. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are also parents to their four-year-old son, Vayu.