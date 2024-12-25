Sonam Kapoor shares adorable birthday wish for her father Anil Kapoor

As Bollywood star Anil Kapoor celebrated his 68th birthday on December 24 , his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable birthday wish for him.

She also posted a couple of throwback pictures of her father.

In one picture, Anil is seen playing with his grandson, Vaayu, and along with the still, Sonam wrote, "Love You." Another picture is from her childhood days in which her father was seen carrying her in his arms. "The best dad in the world", she wrote in the caption.

In the last picture, Anil dressed in a grey suit can be seen posing happily with, Sonam, who wore a black dress. The actress wishes her father on a special day, mentioning, "Happy happy birthday @anilkapoor."