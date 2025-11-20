  • search in Khaleej Times
Sonam Kapoor announces her second pregnancy in style

Taking to Instagram, the 'Neerja' star shared the news along with a series of pictures as she revealed her baby bump

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 11:32 AM

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has announced her second pregnancy with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared the news along with a series of pictures as she revealed her baby bump. "Mother," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

The actor chose an elegant, hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line.

In her Instagram story, the actor reshared the post, confirming her due date in spring 2026.

The couple got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional ceremony. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed," the couple said at that time.

The announcement confirms speculations about the Neerja star's pregnancy.

Anand Ahuja commented on Sonam's post, "Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!" and "double trouble."

Sonam has starred in films such as Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Delhi 6. After the birth of her son, she took a break from films to spend time with her family. She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.