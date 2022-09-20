Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja share first picture of son, reveal name

Priyanka Chopra talks about pandemic, climate crisis and poverty in UN General Assembly speech
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja have named their son Vayu.
On Tuesday, Sonam took to Instagram to explain why they chose this particular name for her son.
"In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja," she wrote.
She added: "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.
Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil.
Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful."
Alongside the lengthy note, Sonam shared a photo of herself and Anand holding the infant in their arms. The trio is seen matching in yellow ethnic wear.
Earlier in the day, Sonam took to Instagram to share a photo of the celebration of her baby's first month with a Boss Baby themed cake.
The message on the cake read, "30 days of love. Happy 1 month."
In an Instagram post announcing the birth of the little one, Sonam had shared a note that read: "On August 20, 2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts.
Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed..."
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed Vayu on August 20, 2022.
