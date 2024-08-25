E-Paper

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal share glimpses from their fun-filled vacation

The couple married on June 23 in Mumbai

By ANI

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 12:30 PM

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are clearly enjoying every moment as they often share glimpses of their holidays with fans.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Sinha posted a series of pictures from their latest vacation.


The first picture shows the couple posing in a beautiful, lush green setting, looking relaxed and happy.

The post also includes a fun selfie of the two and a sun-soaked shot where they can be seen basking in the warm weather.

Along with the pictures, Sinha added a caption that read, "Home is where the heart is... and wherever in the world... my heart is with my home."

The couple married on June 23 in Mumbai.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian that saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sinha was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

