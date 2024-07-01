Sonakshi Sinha calls her husband Zaheer Iqbal 'greenest flag'

Clucks will host a wing-eating contest on July 1 where participants over the age of 16 can compete for the grand prize of free wings for one year
Actor Sonakshi Sinha's latest Instagram post is a tribute to her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal.
She dropped a video in which Iqbal can be seen carrying her heels.
"When you marry the greenest flag ever," she captioned the post, leaving fans in awe.
The newly-weds got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai.
The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.
The reception was attended by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu.
The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot.
ALSO READ:
Clucks will host a wing-eating contest on July 1 where participants over the age of 16 can compete for the grand prize of free wings for one year
Dhaba Lane is offering two refreshing ice golas for just Dh25
The summer camp by Blossom Nursery offers children a summer filled with fun, creativity, and learning, running from July 1 to August 23
Residents and visitors can dive into world-class shopping with massive discounts, explore incredible offers at iconic hotels and attractions, and more
Ronin, located at FIVE LUXE, from 7pm to 2am daily, draws inspiration from the free-spirited, rebellious warrior and the mesmerising art of irezumi
Actress calls the Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas movie ‘incredible’
Comedy also features a remix version of 'Mere mehboob mere sanam'