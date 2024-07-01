Sonakshi Sinha calls her husband Zaheer Iqbal 'greenest flag'

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:34 PM

Actor Sonakshi Sinha's latest Instagram post is a tribute to her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal.

She dropped a video in which Iqbal can be seen carrying her heels.

"When you marry the greenest flag ever," she captioned the post, leaving fans in awe.

The newly-weds got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.