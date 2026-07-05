Somy Ali celebrates Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's love story, says age is 'never too late'

Actor and humanitarian Somy Ali has shared a heartfelt message for Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt ahead of their wedding, celebrating love and new beginnings regardless of age.

Posting on Instagram on Saturday, July 4, Somy congratulated the couple and reflected on finding love later in life.

"Love doesn't follow a calendar. Finding someone to share your life with at any age is just as beautiful as finding them at 20," she wrote.

The former partner of Salman Khan added, "It's never too late to choose happiness. A heart that's open to love is something to celebrate, not criticize. Age is measured in years, but love is measured in moments."

Addressing the couple directly, she wrote, "Congratulations on finding yours."

Somy also encouraged people to celebrate love without judging age, saying, "Some people spend a lifetime looking for the right person. If that journey leads to marriage at any age, that's not late, that's right on time. The courage to begin a new chapter is inspiring."

She concluded her message by wishing the couple "a lifetime of joy, laughter, and companionship."

"The best love stories aren't defined by when they begin, but by how deeply they're lived. May those who judge your age one day understand that happiness has no deadline. Growing older is inevitable, growing together is a gift. The greatest achievement isn't marrying young, it's finding someone worth growing old with," she wrote.

Aamir and Gauri are expected to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. Preparations at the actor's Mumbai residence have been underway despite heavy monsoon rain, with family members and workers spotted making final arrangements ahead of the celebrations.

Aamir publicly introduced Gauri as his partner during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year, and the couple have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye since then.