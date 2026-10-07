Soha Ali Khan pays tribute to Jeffrey Archer, remembers his 'Oxford days' bond with father

Actor Soha Ali Khan remembered late British author Jeffrey Archer following his death, recalling his long-standing friendship with her father and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Archer passed away peacefully at his home on October 5 at the age of 86. Following his death, Soha shared a throwback photograph with the author on her Instagram Stories and remembered his connection with the Pataudi family.

Recalling Archer’s friendship with her father, Soha said the two had known each other since their “Oxford days”. She also remembered how the author wrote about her father and later paid tribute to him following his death.

“Jeffrey Archer was a friend of my father’s from their Oxford days,” Soha wrote.

She further recalled Archer’s connection with the family, mentioning his book ‘A Quiver Full of Arrows’, in which he wrote about Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Soha also remembered how he wrote about her father after his death and later took on the role of auctioneer at an event hosted in his memory.

“He wrote about Abba in A Quiver Full of Arrows, wrote so beautifully about him after he passed, and years later held the auctioneer’s hammer at an evening we hosted in Abba’s memory,” she wrote.

Concluding her tribute, Soha said, “May he rest in peace.”

The photograph shared by Soha featured several members of the Pataudi family, including herself, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Saba Pataudi, along with Archer at a dinner gathering.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, passed away in 2011 at the age of 70. He served as captain of the Indian cricket team and remains one of the country’s most remembered cricketers.

Archer had a writing career spanning several decades and sold more than 300 million books worldwide. His best-known works include ‘Kane and Abel’, ‘Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less’, ‘A Matter of Honour’, ‘The Prodigal Daughter’, ‘As the Crow Flies’ and ‘The Clifton Chronicles’ series.