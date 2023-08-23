'So proud of you': Twinkle Khanna congratulates husband Akshay Kumar for 'OMG 2's success

The 'Lift me up' singer welcomed her first child, a son, in May last year
Twinkle Khanna, a proud wife and actor, conveyed her joy for husband Akshay Kumar's recent film OMG 2, which has raked in 120 crore at the box office. Using Instagram, Twinkle penned a heartfelt message to her husband, showcasing the film's impressive earnings through a poster.
She wrote, “Congratulations Mr K! So proud of you-A movie that helps change the system and shakes the box office as well. #omg2.”
Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has achieved a noteworthy collection of Rs 120.62 crore in just 12 days since its release. Fans and industry acquaintances swiftly engaged in the comment section following Akshay's post.
While Akshay dropped a heart and folded hands emojis, actor Bobby Deol commented, “Congratulations.” A fan added, “OMG2 shows you how a film can be entertaining, socially relevant and informative. You don’t need to leave your brain behind to have a good laugh. An interesting blend of social commentary and humour.”
The film's overwhelming positive response since its theatrical launch has left Akshay brimming with gratitude. He not only thanked the audience for their support but also extended well wishes to Gadar 2, another successful film currently making waves at the box office.
The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in prominent roles.
