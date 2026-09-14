Snoop Dogg biopic: Who’s playing the rapper, Dr. Dre, and Tupac?

Snoop Dogg’s upcoming biopic has found the actors who will bring some of hip-hop’s biggest names to the screen, with Myles Bullock cast as Dr. Dre and Camron Jones as Tupac Shakur.

The pair join Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss, who takes the lead role in Snoop. The film is scheduled for a US theatrical release on August 6, 2027, according to TV Insider.

The ensemble also includes Lauren London as Snoop’s late mother, Beverly Tate, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as his wife, Shante Broadus. Algee Smith will play Warren G, while Tre Hale plays Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight.

Another addition is musician SwayvoTwain, whose real name is Michael D’Angelo Archer Jr., as the Notorious B.I.G. He is the son of musicians D’Angelo and Angie Stone. Rapper G Perico will portray Big Reecie Cup, while Bentley Green has been cast as RBX, Pitchfork reports.

Daviss, best known for playing Pope Heyward in Netflix’s Outer Banks, secured the central role after an audition process that involved spending time with Snoop.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview cited by People, Daviss said: “My favorite thing about that process was how hands-on [Snoop Dogg] was.”

The casting of Dr. Dre brings a central figure in Snoop’s early career into the story. Dre featured him on his 1992 album The Chronic before producing Snoop’s debut, Doggystyle, the following year.

Behind the camera is Craig Brewer, whose credits include Hustle & Flow and Dolemite Is My Name. Brewer was brought on to revise a screenplay by Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Snoop is also producing the project alongside Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker. He previously worked with Brewer as an actor in Dolemite Is My Name.

The rapper’s life has appeared on screen before, with LaKeith Stanfield portraying him in the 2015 N.W.A. film Straight Outta Compton. This time, Snoop’s own story takes centre stage.