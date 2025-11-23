  • search in Khaleej Times
Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal postponed after cricketer's father unwell

Mandhana's father is under medical observation and the Indian cricketer has decided to not to get married to the Bollywood music composer until he recovers

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 5:46 PM

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding with filmmaker and music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off after the former's father turned unwell on the day of the wedding.

Srinivas Mandhana, Smriti's father was rushed to a private hospital at Sangli in Maharashtra on November 23, NDTV Sports reported citing Tuhin Mishra, Smriti's business manager.

Addressing the press, Mishra said that Srinivas felt unwell during breakfast. The family decided to wait a bit to see if he'd recover, but then called an ambulance when he was getting worse. "We thought, let's not take any risk... Now he is under observation," Mishra said.

"Smriti is very close to her father. She is clear [about it] and has decided that until her father recovers, the marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed," he said. "The doctor has said that he must stay in the hospital... because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon."

Earlier, glimpses from Mandhana's pre-wedding festivities flooded social media platforms.

Shared by their friends and family members, several pictures and videos show the couple taking part in traditional rituals, swiftly drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans.

In one particular moment, Smriti and Palash were seen dancing to the Bollywood hit song Tenu Leke at what appeared to be their sangeet night.

Cricketer Shafali Verma shared a clip from their performance, where the couple playfully grooves to the song, drawing loud cheers from those present.

Later, her teammates Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Jemmimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, and Radha Yadav also joined the celebrations, delivering high-energy performances on songs like Uyyi Amma and Cutiepie.

Their effortless dance moves and fun elements clearly turned the evening into a lively get-together marked by music, laughter and camaraderie. For the evening, the girls decked up in traditional ethnic attire, showcasing their stunning sartorial choices.

While Smriti chose a light blue gown, Palash was dressed in a dark bandhgala.

Several pictures from Smriti Mandhana's mehendi ceremony also went viral on social media. Palash's sister, singer Palak Muchhal, shared a couple of pictures, showing the bride and groom posing for pictures.