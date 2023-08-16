‘Small minds discuss people’: Is Sonam Kapoor's latest post a response to Rana Daggubati's comment?

The star recently shared an anecdote involving Dulquer Salmaan and a 'leading Bollywood actress'

Wed 16 Aug 2023

It appears that Sonam Kapoor isn't entirely convinced by Rana Daggubati's apology. After Rana's apology for his comments about Sonam supposedly wasting Dulquer Salmaan's time during their film The Zoya Factor, she seems to have indirectly responded by sharing a quote on Instagram by Eleanor Roosevelt.

The post read, “Small minds discuss people, average minds discuss event, great minds discuss ideas." To which, Sonam added, “Just a little something I'd like some people to know. Especially when discussing things about people that are made up.”

Rana Daggubati recently attended an event for Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie King of Kotha in Hyderabad. In a video from the event, Rana shared an anecdote involving Dulquer and a 'leading Bollywood actress'. While praising Dulquer's patience, Rana playfully hinted that the actress had kept the crew waiting by discussing shopping with her husband on the phone. Although Rana didn't name anyone, many quickly assumed he was referring to Sonam, and the incident took place during the filming of The Zoya Factor.

In an effort to address the situation, Rana took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologise to both Sonam and Dulquer, offering an explanation for his previous comments. "I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted," said the South star.

"I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding," he added.

