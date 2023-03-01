Slap chat? Chris Rock live Netflix special to air a week before Oscars

It will become the first-ever event shown in real time on the streaming network

By AFP Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 1:10 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 1:22 PM

Chris Rock's live Netflix special will air just a week before the Oscars, the streamer said Tuesday, raising expectations that the comedian will address the shocking moment he was slapped by Will Smith during last year's Hollywood award show.

Airing 7am UAE time on Friday, March 5, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will become the first-ever event shown in real time on Netflix, accompanied by pre- and post-show entertainment featuring celebrities from Jerry Seinfeld and Amy Schumer to Sir Paul McCartney and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Netflix did not comment on the material of Rock's main show, but the comic has spent much of the last year touring stand-up venues around the world with a routine that has included jokes about "The Slap."

Last March, Smith climbed onto the Oscars stage and slapped Rock across the face in response to a joke the comic made about the closely cropped hair of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

Rock was asked by Los Angeles police at the time whether he wanted to file a report against Smith, but he declined, and he has not publicly addressed the incident outside of his stand-up shows since.

"It will be a hilarious evening, with an incredible set from Chris Rock -- one of the greatest stand-ups of all-time -- and contributions from an amazing line-up of special guests," said Netflix comedy vice-president Robbie Praw.

"Our goal is to deliver the best stand-up comedy to our members and this live streaming event further reinforces all the ways we continue to invest in the genre."

Saturday's comedy show will be Rock's second for Netflix, after the pre-recorded 2018 Chris Rock: Tamborine.