Sky Force first song 'Maaye' out

The much-awaited song Maaye from Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical action thriller Sky Force has been released.

The song shows the heart of the movie -- risking life and limb for the country and dealing with the emotional ties of family. It features intense war scenes, including wounded officers and emotional moments from the battlefield. The song also shows Sara Ali Khan as a pregnant woman and Nimrat Kaur in a moving role.

Maaye is sung by B Praak, with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.