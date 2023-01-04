Sir Tom Jones’s rich baritone to thrill guests at Burj Al Arab’s Great Gala Night

The show will be available to stream on Netflix from January 13
Six years after he thrilled audiences with his baritone in Dubai, the iconic Welsh superstar Sir Tom Jones is returning to the city to usher the New Year in style at the Burj Al Arab hotel's Great Gala Night concert on January 6.
The 82-year-old Grammy-winning crooner will give an exclusive solo performance on an open-air platform specially built at the stunning Marina Garden for the occasion.
The luxurious event includes a red-carpet event and a four-course dinner served by Michelin star chefs.
The multiple Grammy award-winning Sir Tom Jones has cut more than 40 albums that have sold 100 million records over a legendary, six-decades long career. He performed last in the UAE at the 2017 Emirates Airlines Dubai Jazz Festival, with a line-up that also featured Mariah Carey and Enrique Iglesias.
The event is scheduled to begin from 7pm onwards with tickets priced at Dh3,000 to Dh15,000 per person, available for purchase through Platinum List.
