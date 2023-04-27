Singer B Praak to perform in Dubai

The artist will belt out popular hits at an event on May 3

By CT Desk Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 2:11 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 2:20 PM

Head over to 'Elite Affair 2.0' at SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, on May 3 to witness a scintillating performance from the king of hearts, B Praak. Organisers GnG Event Management promise an unforgettable evening of soulful music. With B Praak's enchanting voice at the renowned nightclub, you can expect a mesmerizing experience that will leave you spellbound. Book your table before the venue is sold out. For reservations contact: 052 72 22 605 / 050 674 3079.