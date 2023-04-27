Singer B Praak to perform in Dubai

The Durban-born is one of South Africa’s most viewed and enjoyed comedians and content creators
Head over to 'Elite Affair 2.0' at SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, on May 3 to witness a scintillating performance from the king of hearts, B Praak. Organisers GnG Event Management promise an unforgettable evening of soulful music. With B Praak's enchanting voice at the renowned nightclub, you can expect a mesmerizing experience that will leave you spellbound. Book your table before the venue is sold out. For reservations contact: 052 72 22 605 / 050 674 3079.
Affirming that action films are no longer a male domain, some of the industry's best-known female faces have delivered stunning action sequences
The first five episodes of the popular Netflix show will drop in June
The British singer denies allegations that his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud' ripped off Marvin Gaye's soul classic 'Let's Get It On'
Many are saying 'The Flash' is one of the best superhero movies ever made
A representative confirmed the news, but no other details are available yet
From a circus show to a music and arts fest, there are plenty of fun activities to check out around the country
The duo, from the Bigg Boss reality TV show, are winning hearts online