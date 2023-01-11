Singer Ashanti to headline Dubai concert with Fat Joe

Expect a memorable night of R&B and hip hop music

By CT Desk Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 2:25 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 2:33 PM

Get ready for an unforgettable night of R&B and hip hop as Ashanti takes the stage for a highly anticipated concert event at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on January 21. The Grammy-winning artist will be joined by American rapper Fat Joe.

Ashanti won the hearts of fans with enduring hits like Foolish and Rain on Me, and her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence are sure to leave a lasting impression. Fat Joe, one of the rap industry’s first Latino superstars, is known for albums like Represent and Don Cartagena, among others.

Tickets for Ashanti and Fat Joe are available to purchase from the Coca-Cola Arena website, Platinumlist and Virgin Megastores.