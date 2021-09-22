>
HOME > Entertainment

Singer Ariana Grande files restrain order against alleged stalker

Web Report/Los Angeles
Filed on September 22, 2021
AFP

Man had threatened to kill pop singer after showing up at her residence in Los Angeles

American singing sensation Ariana Grande’s has filed a restraining order against Aaron Brown who allegedly showed up at her house with a large hunting knife on September 9 when she was at home and threatened to kill her.

When security staff asked the man to leave, he got agitated and started screaming while saying that he will kill the security and her.

The 23-year-old knife-wielding stalker fled on foot and was ordered to stop multiple times by the police. He was eventually caught and was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats.

According to TMZ, Brown is still in custody.

In her declaration, Ariana, 28, said: “I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

According to reports, a law enforcement officer has also filed a declaration saying that a restraining order was essential and he feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail.

The pop star told the Los Angeles Superior Court on September 13 that her address is not shared with the public and thus, “the fact that Mr. Brown was able to determine where I reside scares me,” Page Six reported.

A hearing is scheduled on October 5 for this case.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Food (videos)

Where to watch the IPL in UAE with food deals

98 votes | 19 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Videos

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline

33 votes | 20 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Who can get free flu...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Video: Inside Dubai's new Hindu temple in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Sports

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's...
khaleejtimes

Arts and Culture

These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes

12 votes | 16 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE reports 318 Covid-19 cases, 380 recoveries

1 votes | 22 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Cricket

IPL: Player tests Covid positive; six close contacts isolated

1 votes | 22 September 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE’s milestone space explorations to come alive with art

1 votes | 22 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

UK to accept travellers with UAE-issued jab certificates

1 votes | 22 September 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 