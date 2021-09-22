Singer Ariana Grande files restrain order against alleged stalker

American singing sensation Ariana Grande’s has filed a restraining order against Aaron Brown who allegedly showed up at her house with a large hunting knife on September 9 when she was at home and threatened to kill her.

When security staff asked the man to leave, he got agitated and started screaming while saying that he will kill the security and her.

The 23-year-old knife-wielding stalker fled on foot and was ordered to stop multiple times by the police. He was eventually caught and was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats.

According to TMZ, Brown is still in custody.

In her declaration, Ariana, 28, said: “I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

According to reports, a law enforcement officer has also filed a declaration saying that a restraining order was essential and he feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail.

The pop star told the Los Angeles Superior Court on September 13 that her address is not shared with the public and thus, “the fact that Mr. Brown was able to determine where I reside scares me,” Page Six reported.

A hearing is scheduled on October 5 for this case.