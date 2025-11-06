  • search in Khaleej Times
Indian singer-actor Sulakshana Pandit passes away aged 71

Sulakshana was the sister of popular music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and yesteryear actress Vijayta Pandit

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 10:08 PM

UAE President announces 2026 as 'Year of family'

Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Fans, fellow creators mourn Dubai influencer Anunay Sood after sudden death at 32

Veteran playback singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit passed away on Thursday evening after suffering from prolonged illness, her family said. She was 71.

More details regarding her demise are awaited.

Philips highlights UAE's shift toward smarter, more connected healthcare

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 20 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

Brown leads Team Genesis 2 to victory in Abu Dhabi HSBC Pro-Ams

UAE offers condolences to Kenya as heavy rains, landslides kill many

UAE identifies top reasons for traffic jams, plans new systems to curb congestion

Sulakshana, sister of popular music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and yesteryear actor Vijayta Pandit, was best known for singing 'Bekrar Dil Tu Gaye Ja', and 'Somwar Ko Hum Mile Mangalwar Ko Nain' with legendary Kishore Kumar.

Her song 'Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein' with music icon Mohammed Rafi was also loved by many. The duo together created several musical gems such as 'Sona Re Tujhe Kaise Miloon', 'Yeh Pyara Lage Tera Chehra', 'Jab Aati Hogi Yaad Meri' and 'Yeh Pyar Kiya Hai'.

And no one can forget her 'Saat Samundar Paar' duet with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. In 1976, she received a Filmfare Award for the song 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara' from the film Sankalp.

Sulakshana began her cinematic journey with the 1975 release Uljhan, where she starred opposite the legendary Sanjeev Kumar. The duo reportedly shared a warm and close rapport during the shoot.

Coincidentally, November 6 also marks the 40th death anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar, a cherished icon of Indian cinema.

Sulakshana also acted in films like Hera Pheri (1976), Dharam Kanta (1982), Do Waqt Ki Roti (1988), and Goraa (1987), among others.