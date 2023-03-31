Sindhis celebrate book launch event in Dubai

The country is abuzz with activity in the evenings throughout the Holy Month
Leading UAE-based publishing house Dcom Designs and B5 Group of Ghana launched a book titled The Most Iconic Sindhis of the World on the occasion of Cheti Chand at a gala event, followed by dinner at Address Hotel, Marina.
Prominent Sindhi personalities like Vasu Shroff, Ram Buxani, Paras Shedadpuri, Leena Parwani, and many marked their presence at the event that also saw prominent UAE figures Yaqoob Ali, Ahmed Al Awadhi, a prominent artist and business personality, and Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Farsi from Rashid Centre in attendance.
“Indians are great contributor to UAE and to the world, particularly the Sindhi Community,” Yaqoob Ali said, adding that this kind of concept and event helped in displaying the contribution of Sindhi society to the world.
Al Awadhi said, “Good to see the variety of culture and success stories of the Sindhi community.”
The book launch event was also attended by media houses from across the world. Ravinder Soni of Bluechip, Pankaj Lokwani of La Capital supported the event.
Vikas Bhargava, the author and publisher of the book said that the book is one of a kind as it is the story of Sindh and Sindhis, published by a non Sindhi. It will leave a great impact across the UAE, India and the rest of the world, he added. Editor of the book Joohi Qadri said, "It’s always great to work on community with great history."
The book features 61 Sindhis from 16 countries of the world. The icons must have to be high achievers in their respective fields along with being the citizens with high integrity and impact. The author also announced he is planning to launch the book's second edition soon.
