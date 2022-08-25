Simu Liu to play antagonist opposite Jennifer Lopez in 'Atlas'

The cemetery is home to the graves and tombs of actors including Judy Garland and Douglas Fairbanks
'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' star Simu Liu is set to play the villain in Netflix's 'Atlas,' a sci-fi thriller film headlined by Jennifer Lopez.
According to entertainment outlet Deadline, 'This Is Us' star Sterling K Brown and 'The Great' actor Abraham Popoola will also play key roles in the upcoming film.
The movie follows Atlas (Lopez), a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI (artificial intelligence) soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. To beat this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most -- another AI.
Brad Peyton of 'Rampage' fame will direct 'Atlas,' penned by screenwriter Aron Eli Coleite, who worked off an original script by Leo Sardarian.
Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce for Safehouse Pictures along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment as well as Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will be joining Lopez to back the project through Nuyorican Productions.
The movie falls under the first-look deal Lopez signed last year with Netflix.
The cemetery is home to the graves and tombs of actors including Judy Garland and Douglas Fairbanks
The actor's father passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer
The Bollywood actor said she loves Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films
This is the second time the 79-year-old actor has been infected with the virus
It is directed by debutante filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma
Aayush has previously appeared in 'Loveyatri' and 'Antim: The Final Truth'
The actor transcended from a casting director to a full-blown Hindi film star
The south Korean girl group is the first K-pop group of artists who topped the chart for 2 consecutive days.