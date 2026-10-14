Simu Liu and Allison Hsu share inside look at their star-studded wedding

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu has shared new details about his wedding to music executive Allison Hsu, which took place in Provence, France, on October 3.

According to Vogue, the couple tied the knot at Château d'Estoublon, a 17th-century estate, surrounded by family, friends and several Hollywood celebrities.

The wedding celebrations took place over several days, beginning with a rehearsal dinner and a welcome party at Carrières des Lumières, a former limestone quarry turned into an art venue.

Hsu wore a wedding gown designed by Taiwanese fashion label Nicole + Felicia, which she chose to honour her family's heritage.

Liu also reflected his cultural background through his wedding outfit, wearing a design by Garrison Bespoke, a company founded by Asian Canadians.

The ceremony included several familiar faces, with actor Woody Harrelson reading a passage titled Blessing of the Hands, while Hsu's brother Joshua also delivered a reading.

Their friend Jason Y. Lee officiated the ceremony, during which the couple exchanged handwritten vows.

Speaking to Vogue, Liu recalled feeling emotional when he saw Hsu walking down the aisle.

He also shared how the rain stopped as the ceremony began, a moment he connected to memories of his late grandparents.

The celebrations continued with a reception, where singer Reneé Rapp performed Etta James' At Last during the couple's first dance.

Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury also performed, while Liu's Shang-Chi co-star Benedict Wong made a surprise appearance as DJ Obi-Wong during the after-party.

Liu and Hsu first met at a Fourth of July barbecue in 2022 and made their relationship public later that year.

The actor proposed to Hsu in Paris in May 2025, with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop.

Hsu is the vice-president of digital marketing at Interscope Records, while Liu is best known for starring in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the film Barbie.

The couple's wedding details were featured in Vogue on October 13, offering a closer look at the celebrations and special moments from their ceremony.