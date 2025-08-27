SIIMA 2025 returns to Dubai for its 13th edition with a star-studded celebration

Dubai is gearing up for one of the most glamorous nights of the year as the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) returns for its 13th edition. Recognised as the most prestigious celebration of South Indian cinema, SIIMA has become the only platform that has consistently honoured the industry year after year while taking its magic beyond borders.

This year, Dubai once again serves as SIIMA’s second home, hosting two nights of glitz, performances, and recognition at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City:

September 5, 2025 – Telugu & Kannada Awards Night

September 6, 2025 – Tamil & Malayalam Awards Night

A lineup of South India’s biggest stars

SIIMA 2025 will see some of the most iconic names in attendance, including Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Sivakarthikeyan, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha, Unni Mukundan, Upendra, Duniya Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aashika Ranganath, Parvathi Thiruvothu, Teja Sajja, and many more.

Beyond the awards, fans can expect dazzling live acts headlined by Shruti Haasan, Shriya Saran, Vedika, Shilpa Rao, Urvashi Rautela, Saniya Iyappan, Amritha Iyengar, and the B-Unique Crew Dance Troupe.

Speaking about the milestone edition, Brinda Prasad, Chairperson of SIIMA, said:

“SIIMA has always been about taking South Indian cinema beyond boundaries. As we step into our 13th year, I am proud that SIIMA continues to be the only platform that consistently celebrates our cinema year after year on a global stage. Dubai has always been our second home, and we are delighted to return here with yet another unforgettable celebration.”

Performer and actress Shruti Haasan, who will be taking the stage this year, added:

“SIIMA has always been special to me because it is more than just an award ceremony — it is a grand festival of cinema where we come together as one family. I am excited to be back in Dubai, performing for fans who make this journey truly magical.”

SIIMA 2025 is set to unite stars, technicians, and fans under one roof for an unforgettable celebration. Tickets for the event are now available on Platinumlist.