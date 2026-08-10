Sidharth Malhotra says 'Toxic' could be one of Kiara Advani's 'bests'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has heaped praise on his wife, Kiara Advani, ahead of the release of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, saying it could feature one of her best performances yet.

Malhotra shared the trailer of Toxic on his Instagram Stories, applauding the work Advani has put into the Geetu Mohandas directorial.

"The effort, the grind, the passion. It's all going to show on the big screen. Going to be one of your bests Ki!!" he wrote.

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The actor also expressed his excitement about seeing the film, which stars Yash in the lead role.

The trailer for Toxic was unveiled on Saturday at an event in Bengaluru, offering a closer look at the film's action-heavy gangster world.

The story centres on Raya and explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption. At its emotional core is the complicated relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket.

The trailer also offers glimpses of characters played by Nayanthara, Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi, setting up a network of relationships and rivalries within the story.

Directed by Mohandas, Toxic was shot simultaneously in English and Kannada. It will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.