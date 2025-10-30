Sidharth Malhotra reveals his morning routine and the 'desi nuskha' behind his glow

Ask Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra about his favourite scent, and you’ll get more than a one-word answer — you’ll get a peek into his moods, memories, and even childhood nostalgia.

The actor, who was in Dubai to unveil Rayhaan’s new fragrance collection during Beautyworld Middle East 2025, opened up about the emotions a good perfume can spark, his love for darker notes like Oud, and the desi nuskha that keeps his skin glowing. Here’s a quick, feel-good chat with the star on everything scent, self-care, and slowing down.

What’s the first thing you notice when you try a new fragrance?

The first thing I notice is the feeling — the sense or emotion it evokes in you.

Do you have a signature scent, or do you match it with your mood and outfit?

I think scents are very personal. It depends on where you’re going, the time of day, and your mood. It’s difficult to stick to one. I prefer darker, deeper, intense tones for the night, and fresher, happier, peppy ones for the day — especially in the kind of summer or heat we have here in Dubai or India.

One fragrance note you can’t resist?

Oud, for sure. I love darker, woody, leathery tones — perfect for nights, dinners, or dates.

What’s one place or memory a good perfume instantly takes you back to?

Perfume is all about memories. Sometimes when you smell something, it reminds you of a specific time — maybe winter in Delhi or summer in the mountains. For me, it’s the fragrance my grandmother used to wear. As a child, when I’d hug her — often while asking for pocket money — that scent always stayed with me.

Are you more of a morning routine guy or a night ritual person?

Morning routine, definitely. I start my day with hot water and a shot of ghee. Hot water wakes me up, and ghee — taken on an empty stomach — is great for your system and your skin. It’s a desi nuskha (traditional local remedies) that I love. The ghee is the secret, guys.

How do you unwind after a long shoot day?

Usually, it’s about having a meal by myself and listening to music. If my family is around, we spend time together and talk about things other than work. And now that I’ve become a father, coming home to my daughter and spending playtime with her is the best de-stress I can have.

A small daily habit that makes a big difference in your wellness?

Hydration — it’s the simplest thing but so effective. Drink enough water. It keeps your energy up, your system functioning well, and helps you work out better. Water really fixes everything. Hydrate, guys!

If you could bottle a city’s scent, which one would it be?

I’d say Dubai. It’s ever-evolving, extremely luxe, and a hub for modern pop culture and luxury. For me, Dubai’s scent would be deep and intense — slightly woody and leathery.