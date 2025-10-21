Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani celebrate first Diwali as parents

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Diwali together after embracing parenthood. In July this year, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint post, giving a glimpse into their Diwali festivities. The video on the social media platform shows them twinning in matching yellow ensembles.

Kiara sported a bright yellow anarkali, marking her first appearance after becoming a mother, whereas Sidharth donned a yellow kurta and white pyjamas.

The couple playfully posed for pictures, while sharing moments of laughter and affection. "Happy Diwali. Love, Light and Sunshine," they wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to react to the post, as many were excited to see the couple together after a long time. Following the birth of their daughter, Kiara has been keeping a low profile, avoiding public appearances as she seems to have dedicated all her time to the newborn.

Last week, the couple was spotted at the Kalina Airport with their daughter; however, they were seen using umbrellas to guard from the cameras.

On July 16, Sidharth and Kiara announced the birth of their daughter with a heartwarming post. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in War 2, while Sidharth Malhotra's last release was with Param Sundari.