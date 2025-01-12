Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar slay the runway in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar walked at the fifth edition of the Ajio Luxe Wkend in Mumbai.

Donning a satin blue colour blazer that he paired with trousers, Sidharth walked the ramp. He elevated his look with Tyaani's signature uncut diamond pieces.

Johar, who was dressed in all white, styled his white satin shirt and trousers with a blazer trench. His look was accentuated with diamond necklace and an emerald brooch.

Themed "The Gilded Hour," the gala brought together the creme de la creme of fashion, art, and design.

Day 1 also welcomed a stellar guest list, including leading designers, influencers, celebrities, and industry pioneers. Notable attendees included Malaika Arora, Kunal Rawal and Varun Sood among others.

Malaika, who attended the show, also took to Instagram and shared pictures of Karan and Sidharth.