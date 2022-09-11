Sidharth Malhotra commences 'Yodha' shoot

The film also stars Raashii Khanna.

By PTI Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 3:26 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 3:31 PM

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna on Sunday said they have reached Manali to shoot for their forthcoming film Yodha.

The action movie is helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It is produced by Karan Johar for Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan via Mentor Disciple Films.

Malhotra shared the update with fans and followers on his Instagram Story. "#yodha," the Shershaah star captioned a video showcasing the picturesque Kullu Valley.

Khanna, who was last seen in the Tamil hit Thiruchitrambalam, also shared a video clip on her social media. "Touchdown #manali #yodha," she wrote.

Disha Patani also rounds out the cast of Yodha.

Sidharth was recently seen in the trailer for Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God.

The film which is set to release around Diwali this year will see Sidharth as a man who is almost dead after an accident and enters the world of Ajay Devgn's character, where he meets 'Yumdoot'.

The film looks like a funny, family entertainer. Ajay Devgn who will be seen as 'Chitragupt' in the movie will quiz Sidharth Malhotra in a game he calls 'Game of Life'. The film appears to give out a social message with fun twists, turns, and comic timing.