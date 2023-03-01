Sidharth Malhotra asked for 'solo' pics by paps, check out actor's funny response

The Bollywood actor recently tied the know with Kiara Advani

By ANI Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 9:48 AM

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra is loving everything about being married to Kiara Advani. Be it an award show or social media, the actor has not failed to shower praise on his wife ever since the two tied the knot on February 7.

Recently, paps spotted Sidharth out and about in Mumbai and asked for his solo pictures. But it was Sidharth's witty reply that proves he is a doting hubby.

"I am not solo anymore," he joked when paps asked for his "solo" pictures. Sidharth's reply left paps in splits.

Sidharth and Kiara recently appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai. The duo took home the trophy for their outstanding performance in their films.

While Kiara was awarded the Star of the Year for her performances in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera, Sidharth bagged the Best Actor award for his role in Shershaah.

During her acceptance speech, Kiara thanked the team of her films and also gave a shout-out to her husband Sidharth. Soon after Kiara wrapped up her speech, Sidharth walked on stage and gave Kiara a tight hug.

Sidharth also made sure to thank Kiara while accepting his award.

"Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor who was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today - Kiara," Sidharth said.

ALSO READ: