Sidharth Malhotra asked for 'solo' pics by paps, check out actor's funny response

Ciccone died on February 24 at the age of 66
Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra is loving everything about being married to Kiara Advani. Be it an award show or social media, the actor has not failed to shower praise on his wife ever since the two tied the knot on February 7.
Recently, paps spotted Sidharth out and about in Mumbai and asked for his solo pictures. But it was Sidharth's witty reply that proves he is a doting hubby.
"I am not solo anymore," he joked when paps asked for his "solo" pictures. Sidharth's reply left paps in splits.
Sidharth and Kiara recently appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai. The duo took home the trophy for their outstanding performance in their films.
While Kiara was awarded the Star of the Year for her performances in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera, Sidharth bagged the Best Actor award for his role in Shershaah.
During her acceptance speech, Kiara thanked the team of her films and also gave a shout-out to her husband Sidharth. Soon after Kiara wrapped up her speech, Sidharth walked on stage and gave Kiara a tight hug.
Sidharth also made sure to thank Kiara while accepting his award.
"Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor who was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today - Kiara," Sidharth said.
ALSO READ:
Ciccone died on February 24 at the age of 66
The star also expressed her 'disgust' at a blogger who broke privacy requests and leaked photos to the media
The documentary gives due credit to Armani for putting Milan ready-to-wear on the map in the 1980s
The singer who faced felony charges and was ordered to do community service, spoke to youngsters about her 'rags to riches' story
The multiverse drama scored wins in the best ensemble, lead and supporting actor categories
Alia won for her performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
From a host of art events to an industry night and more, this Monday is chock-a-block with options
The Barfi actor was spotted with the cricketer at Eden Gardens that, prompted the rumour mills to work overtime