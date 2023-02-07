Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Family and friends get ready for festivities in Rajasthan

The actor had conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he responded to fans' tweets with honesty, wit and sarcasm
Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Juhi Chawla are among the friends and family members for the Bollywood wedding
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities are taking place in full swing at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Shershaah co-stars are expected to exchange their vows tonight. The city has previously hosted other Bollywood stars such as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for their wedding.
Speaking of Bollywood stars, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, ace filmmaker Karan Johar, and designer Manish Malhotra are among the friends and family present at the venue.
Although the couple didn't speak to the media, the groom's brother and mother told paps that they were "excited".
As per reports, the duo's wedding ceremony has been organised in the area between the havelis.
Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship, but they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.
(with ANI inputs)
The actor had conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he responded to fans' tweets with honesty, wit and sarcasm
The wedding is reportedly taking place on February 6 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace
The Bollywood actress did not name the person, but mentioned that he was the 'vice president of nepo mafia brigade'.
Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star in the as yet untitled sequel
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie already have a child, a boy they welcomed in early 2021
Lead star Reese Witherspoon confirms actress will be back for third instalment of popular film series
The 57-year-old country star, who recently underwent a throat surgery, discusses her new album 'Queen of Me' and her upcoming tour
The Oscar-nominated director spoke to City Times about the idea of modern love and why he chose to direct a rom-com