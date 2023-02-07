Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Family and friends get ready for festivities in Rajasthan

By CT Desk Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 10:35 AM

Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Juhi Chawla are among the friends and family members for the Bollywood wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities are taking place in full swing at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Shershaah co-stars are expected to exchange their vows tonight. The city has previously hosted other Bollywood stars such as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for their wedding.

Speaking of Bollywood stars, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, ace filmmaker Karan Johar, and designer Manish Malhotra are among the friends and family present at the venue.

Although the couple didn't speak to the media, the groom's brother and mother told paps that they were "excited".

As per reports, the duo's wedding ceremony has been organised in the area between the havelis.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship, but they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.

(with ANI inputs)