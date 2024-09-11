Siddhant Chaturvedi on hosting IIFA Rocks 2024 in Abu Dhabi

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo by PTI)

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 3:35 PM

Siddhant Chaturvedi, whose new movie, Yudhra, is out this month is excited about his role as a host at IIFA 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, and Abhishek Banerjee will also be hosting the show.

Chaturvedi will host IIFA Rocks along with Abhishek Banerjee.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said he's nervous and excited all at the same time.

"I am feeling a little bit nervous but I am very excited. On 20th September, you will see me in action avatar. It's a big-scale film. It's going to be a lot of fun. We've made a great film. And then after that is the celebration in Abu Dhabi. And I think I'm going to enjoy myself to the fullest. And I'm sure the audience will also enjoy it a lot," he said.

"So that's what my intention is, to just go there and have fun. And I think I'm glad that I got this opportunity to host IIFA and this is the first time also I'm coming to IIFA because I was supposed to come three-four years back for Gully Boy. I had won an award but that time sadly the pandemic was going on so I couldn't, so the award came home. So this is the first time I'm going to step on that stage and I'm going to step on the stage as a host," Chaturvedi added.

Like every admirer of Shah Rukh Khan, Banerjee is also excited to work with King Khan.

Sharing his feelings, Banerjee said he feels lucky to share the stage with the 'Baadshah of Bollywood.'

"I'm just a fan who is like...I feel so lucky that I'm going to share the stage with him. I feel so lucky that I'm going to work with him. Because meeting, getting together, all this happens, but working is a big thing. So I'm just happy that I'm finally going to be working with him," he said.