Shruti Haasan records Telugu song for SS Rajamouli's 'Globe Trotter'

Actress Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to a Telugu song in the upcoming SS Rajamouli film Globe Trotter, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead.

Taking to Instagram, Haasan shared a couple of photos from her song recording session with Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravani.

In a video posted by the actress, Haasan was seen humming a song while Keeravani played the piano. The star called it one of the most "special moments" of her life.

"It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir's musical. What a powerful track...LET IT BANG, GLOBETROTTER. I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys... Suddenly, I realised it was appa's (her father Kamal Haasan) song ... ! and that moment was super special Thank you sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day." wrote Shruti Haasan.

The music label T Series shared the song on their YouTube handle, which featured Shruti Haasan recording the song in a recording studio.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has announced the dates for the first reveal of his highly anticipated film helmed by Rajamouli.

The makers have planned a "Globetrotter event" to unveil the first look at the film, set to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is also playing a prominent role in the film.