Shruti Haasan records Telugu song for SS Rajamouli's 'Globe Trotter'

The upcoming movie, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead, will unveil its first look at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 1:07 PM

Actress Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to a Telugu song in the upcoming SS Rajamouli film Globe Trotter, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead.

Taking to Instagram, Haasan shared a couple of photos from her song recording session with Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravani.

In a video posted by the actress, Haasan was seen humming a song while Keeravani played the piano. The star called it one of the most "special moments" of her life.

"It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir's musical. What a powerful track...LET IT BANG, GLOBETROTTER. I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys... Suddenly, I realised it was appa's (her father Kamal Haasan) song ... ! and that moment was super special Thank you sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day." wrote Shruti Haasan.

The music label T Series shared the song on their YouTube handle, which featured Shruti Haasan recording the song in a recording studio.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has announced the dates for the first reveal of his highly anticipated film helmed by Rajamouli.

The makers have planned a "Globetrotter event" to unveil the first look at the film, set to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is also playing a prominent role in the film.