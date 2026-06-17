Shrek, Fiona and others land in jail in new Shrek 5 trailer

The makers of Shrek 5 have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the movie on Tuesday, more than a year ahead of its release on June 30, 2027.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz all return as the voices of Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. They're joined by Zendaya, 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Marcello Hernandez and Skylar Gisondo as Shrek and Fiona's children, Felicia, Fergus and Farkle.

The trailer begins with a storybook recapping the original tale of Shrek, Fiona and Donkey from the 2001 movie. Donkey interrupts the narration and says it's time for a makeover, hinting at the change in storytelling pattern from it's predecessors.

The pals travel once again through the magical land of Far, Far Away and encounter a giant, law enforcement and a creepy snowman that's a parody of Olaf from Frozen.

They also reunite with Gingy, who's affixed two gumdrop buttons to his rear end, proclaiming that he's "caked up like a friggin' bakery." The trailer ends with Shrek, Fiona, their kids and Donkey stuck in a jail cell as Donkey croons "Baby Come Back" and "Roxanne," much to Shrek's frustration.

Universal Pictures shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Shrek 5 is directed by acclaimed filmmakers and Shrek franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Vernon was a member of the directing team on the Academy Award nominated Shrek 2 as well as on DreamWorks Animation's Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted and Monsters vs. Aliens.