Shooting of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ comes to an end after 5 years

Beat your Monday blues with our guide to the best activities and events
Entertainment1 day ago
Nearly five years after the shooting of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie Brahmastra started, the film is finally ready to hit theatres.
On Tuesday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and announced the wrap of the most-awaited project.
“And finally... It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey,” he wrote.
The final schedule of Brahmastra was filmed in Varanasi.
“Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of Part One: Shiva in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead. 09.09.2022 - Here we come,” he added.
Alongside the note, he dropped a picture with Alia and Ranbir from their shooting days in Varanasi.
Brahmastra, a combination of mythology and science fiction. will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.
Beat your Monday blues with our guide to the best activities and events
Entertainment1 day ago
Taking its title from the acronym for child of deaf adult, the movie also won for best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor.
Entertainment1 day ago
Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film.
Entertainment1 day ago
Not long before he won — the Hollywood star marched on stage and appeared to smack Rock during the Academy Awards.
Entertainment1 day ago
The Oscars ground to a shocked silence after Smith smacked the comedian onstage after he made a joke about Smith’s wife.
Entertainment1 day ago
'Resources are scarce and we — collectively as a global community — can do more'
Entertainment1 day ago
At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from Tencent, the Chinese video platform
Entertainment1 day ago
'But right during the pandemic, I felt I just needed to make a movie that made me feel like I was 25 again'
Entertainment2 days ago