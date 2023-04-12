Shooting for Season 2 of 'House of the Dragon' begins

Shamier Anderson savours career rise, role in 'John Wick: Chapter 4', releasing April 20 in UAE
Anderson plays the Tracker, a bounty hunter, who’s stalked Wick around the world in hopes of collecting a huge payday
And the wait is finally over. Production has begun on House of the Dragon Season 2.
Filming is underway on the HBO show at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, with a first-look picture released of the Iron Throne sitting proudly in the Great Hall of the Red Keep, Deadline reported.
Excited about the shoot, Ryan Condal, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer said, "House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle."
The cast for Season 2 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.
The additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.
No release date has been revealed yet, but the show is likely to return in 2024.
According to HBO, the debut season averaged at least 29 million viewers per episode -- higher than all but the final two seasons of Game of Thrones.
Based on executive producer George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.
Anderson plays the Tracker, a bounty hunter, who’s stalked Wick around the world in hopes of collecting a huge payday
With an estimated $173 million in international earnings and a global total of $377 million,
The follow-up helmed by Ridley Scott will not feature its original star
Director James Mangold recently confirmed Chalamet would sing in the upcoming film
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will see a full-fledged theatrical release during the long break
He even went as far as labelling the image by writing 'RINKU' on the character, to avoid any confusion
Priyanka Chopra had opened up on a recent podcast about being 'pushed into a corner' in Bollywood
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Lara penned a note of gratitude for the director, Vishal Bhardwaj