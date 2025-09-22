  • search in Khaleej Times
Shooting begins for Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph's 'Drishyam 3'

The award-winning actor shared photos of the film's inaugural on social media. The first two instalments of the movie franchise were critically acclaimed and spurred multiple remakes

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 2:23 PM

It's official, shooting for the Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 kickstarted on September 22.

The third instalment in the thriller franchise was a box office success, winning rave reviews and spurring several remakes in Indian languages.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India's highest honour in cinema, shared photos from the puja ceremony, a ritual to mark the beginning of the film's shoot.

Director Jeethu Joseph and film producer Antony Perumbavoor joined Mohanlal at the event.

In the snaps, Mohanlal was seen holding a clapboard of the film, followed by the traditional lamp-lighting and pooja with the movie's cast and crew.

The film is helmed by Jeethu Joseph while Mohanlal essays the lead role of Georgekutty in it. The first instalment of the franchise released in 2013.

While sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Bringing Georgekutty's world alive once again. Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja."

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Drishyam franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police goes missing.

The film's massive success led to hit remakes in multiple languages: in Kannada as Drishya (2014), starring Ravichandran; in Telugu as Drushyam (2014), starring Venkatesh; in Tamil as Papanasam (2015), starring Kamal Haasan; in Hindi as Drishyam (2015), starring Ajay Devgn; and in Sinhala as Dharmayuddhaya (2017), starring Jackson Anthony.

Drishyam is also set to have a Korean remake helmed by filmmaker Deok Noh.

Speaking to Variety at the Busan Asian Contents & Film Market., Choi Jae-won, president of Korea's Anthology Studios, shared the update.

South Korean filmmaker Deok Noh broke through with the 2013 romantic comedy Very Ordinary Couple, which won the Asian New Talent Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival.