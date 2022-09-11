Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson to star in 'Captain America: New World Order'

She spent 20 minutes there
Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson are set to be part of Captain America: New World Order as revealed on Saturday, at Marvel's D23 Expo.
According to Variety, Anthony Mackie, who has played superhero Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, is leading the film as the new Captain America for the first time. The cast of the fourth "Captain America" film will also include Shira Haas as Sabra, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, as well as Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively.
Nelson's The Leader was last seen in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk as Samuel Sterns, beginning his transformation into the iconic Hulk villain.
Director Julius Onah called the film a "paranoid thriller," as the New World Order team took the stage.
Revealed more about the project, Mackie said, "I'm nervous! I'm excited. It's everything I expected it to be."
Mackie was last seen in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he first took up the Captain America shield and debuted a new patriotic costume. The show co-starred Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, a former CIA agent from the Captain America films. It also introduced Wyatt Russell as the faux Captain America John Walker, who turned into the villainous US Agent. Top Gun: Maverick actor Ramirez was introduced as Joaquin Torres, a new ally to Wilson's Cap, and Daniel Bruhl returned as the evil Baron Zemo in the series, Variety reported.
Captain America: New World Order is among the 5 upcoming projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is slated to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.
She spent 20 minutes there
The series is filming its sixth season now while the fifth season is due to be released in November
Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday died aged 96
The fantasy/adventure is the first in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious trilogy
'RC15' also stars Bollywood actor Kiara Advani
Several celebrities took to social media to condole the passing of the British monarch
'Blonde' opens in select theaters starting September 16 before becoming available on Netflix on September 23
From Elton John to Khloe Kardashian, celebrities around the world bade a fond farewell