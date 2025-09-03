Shilpa Shetty's popular Mumbai restaurant shuts down

A popular restaurant, run by actor Shilpa Shetty, in one of Mumbai's top neighbourhoods, Bandra, is shutting down. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to bid farewell to her restaurant Bastian Bandra.

“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations — BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow,” she wrote.

The venue's other branch, Bastian at the Top, will remain open.

“To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons — a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences,” she added.

Several celebrities in Mumbai frequented Bastian Bandra until a few years ago, with hordes of paparazzi stationed outside the restaurant in hopes of catching a glimpse of the stars.

In other news, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra found themselves in yet another controversy after businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd., alleged the couple of fraud worth Rs6 million.

Raj and Shilpa's lawyer Prashant Patil, has denied such allegations. In a statement to ANI, he said, "All allegations are false. We have not received a copy of the FIR so far. When we receive a copy, we would get to know the exact allegations. On that basis, we will adopt the next legal remedy. But this transaction is quite old, 7-8 years old. If someone feels that they have been wronged, cheated, they would not wait 8-10 years to complain. There is documentary evidence for everything. If someone has any objection, they can approach EoW. We too will present our truth before investigating agencies. Truth will be out."

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the businessman alleged that the couple took the money to 'expand their business' but ended up using it for personal expenses.