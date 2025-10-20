  • search in Khaleej Times
Look: Sisters Shilpa, Shamita Shetty celebrate Diwali with rangoli at home

The actress duo showcased their artistic side by creating stunning creations at home in a video they shared on Instagram

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 2:33 PM

As Diwali approaches, preparations are in full swing across the country, with homes adorned with flowers, diyas, and colourful rangolis.

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty are no exception, as they get into the festive spirit by decorating their home with beautiful rangoli designs.

On the eve of Diwali, the 'Dhadkan' star took to Instagram and shared a video, giving a sneak peek into her rangoli creation at her home.

"In the video, Shamita is seen completely absorbed in creating rangoli, showcasing her artistic flair by making it entirely on her own, while Shilpa opted for stencils to craft her designs.

Towards the end of the video, the sisters together wished everyone a Happy Diwali.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa captioned the post simply as "Rangoli time", capturing the festive mood perfectly.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights", it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21.