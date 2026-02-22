Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan marries girlfriend Sophie Shine

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with his girlfriend Sophie Shine on February 21. The couple shared glimpses from their wedding ceremony, giving a peek into the joyous moments of their special day.

Shikhar and Sophie looked stunning in outfits designed by Manish Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram, Shikhar wrote "Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan"

The pictures captured their happy moments in which the couple can be seen celebrating. In one of them, they can be seen dancing with joy, and another one shows a traditional wedding ritual.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, among others, congratulated the newly-married couple.

Ranveer wrote, "Congratulations and God bless, Shikhar Bhai!"

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal also shared photos from the ceremony with a sweet caption, "Mere yaar ki shaadi hai."

In the photos, the family can be seen enjoying the ceremony.

Shikhar and Sophie announced their engagement on January 12 on social media.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a dreamy picture, by writing a heartfelt caption that read, "From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. - Shikhar & Sophie".

The two have been reportedly have been dating for a while. They confirmed their relationship by sharing a post captioned, "My love," with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, Shikhar was married to Australia-based kickboxer Aesha Mukerji and had a son named Zoravar. In October 2023, they parted ways after eight years of marriage. During the separation, the Delhi family court granted Dhawan a divorce decree. Dhawan said has not been able to meet his son Zoravar in person for two years since the end of the marriage.

Dhawan, in an earlier interview with ANI, said it had been two years since he had seen his son Zoravar.

"It's been two years since I saw my son. It's been a year since we talked. Because I'm blocked from everywhere. Of course, it's difficult. But... You learn to live with it and I miss him," Dhawan had said.