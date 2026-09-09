Sherri Shepherd makes history as first female Genie in Broadway’s Aladdin

Sherri Shepherd will step into the role of the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway this October, becoming the first woman to play the character in any Disney-produced stage production of the musical.

The 59 year old actress, comedian and television host will perform at New York’s New Amsterdam Theatre from October 16 through January 3, 2027.

Shepherd celebrated the news on Instagram, calling the opportunity a “wish come true”.

“I’m beyond excited, honored, and ready to rub the lamp and make some Broadway magic as the first woman to ever play the genie in Disney’s Aladdin!” she wrote.

Reflecting on her career, Shepherd continued: “From comedy clubs to film & tv screens, to talk shows to the Broadway stage, what a journey!”

She said she was looking forward to bringing her own personality to the character, including “joy, laughter, big personality and a little bit of sass”.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Shepherd said she had previously taken members of her family to see Aladdin and never imagined she would eventually become part of the production herself.

“I’ve taken my family, my nieces and nephews, to see this musical and I never dreamed that I would one day be a part of the Aladdin family,” she said. “So I am beyond thrilled.”

Shepherd is currently taking dance and voice lessons to prepare for the high energy role and has also turned to Broadway friends including Kristin Chenoweth and Wayne Brady for advice.

The role will mark her second Broadway appearance. She previously played Madame, the evil stepmother, in Cinderella.

For Shepherd, however, taking on the Genie is also an opportunity to show younger audiences what is possible.

“I want the little girls to say, ‘Oh yeah. I know I used to dress as a princess, but I could be the Genie. I can make wishes come true. Maybe I could be president,’” she told the Associated Press.

Disney’s Aladdin has been running on Broadway since 2014 and is based on the 1992 animated film. Shepherd will join the production for a limited run beginning October 16.