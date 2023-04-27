Sherine in concert, Bassem Youssef live in Dubai and more: 20 things to do around UAE this weekend

We've got you covered for the next three days with these fantastic options

By CT Desk Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 1:28 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 1:49 PM

If, like us, you are looking forward to the weekend and all the entertainment it brings, why not look through this comprehensive list of things to do around the country for the next three days. You'll definitely find something you like!

Sherine Abdel-Wahab live in concert

Egyptian superstar Sherine Abdel Wahab will make her debut performance at Coca-Cola Arena as part of Eid in Dubai celebrations. The singer, who has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence and has firmly established herself as one of the most influential and beloved artists in the Middle East, will perform on April 28. Tickets start from Dh195 and are available at coca-cola-arena.com. Doors open at 8pm.

Bassem Youssef Live

Heart surgeon turned international celebrity and world renowned stand-up comedian Bassem Youssef is all set to debut in Dubai with his Arabic show Bassem Youssef Live. The satirist, known as the Jon Stewart of the Middle East, bagged the 23rd International Press Freedom Award in 2013 and continues to win hearts worldwide. As he rightly says, "The freedom of people can be judged by the volume of their laughter." April 28, 8 pm onwards at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Texas live in concert

Scottish alternative rock band Texas headed by Sharleen Spiteri will belt out a host of popular hits like In Our Lifetime and I Don’t Want A Lover at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on April 28. The band is returning to Dubai after two memorable performances in the past. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Evening of Meditation and Wisdom

Internationally acclaimed master of meditation and humanitarian leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will conduct a free-to-attend Evening of Meditation and Wisdom event in Dubai from 7pm on April 29 at the Delhi Private School in Jebel Ali. As part of the event, hosted by the Art of Living Foundation in Dubai, he will share his knowledge about overcoming stress and enhancing mental health through meditation and the Sudarshan Kriya breathing technique. The event will also offer attendees the opportunity to participate in a guided meditation and interact with him during a brief Q&A session. Entry to the event, is only by pre-registration on www.helloaoldubai.com and on a first come first served basis.

DJ Tujamo live in Dubai

World-famous DJ Tujamo is all set to ‘Drop That Low’ at Barasti on April 28!The renowned German EDM artist, listed in the Top 100 DJs of 2022 by DJ Mag, has collaborated with the likes of Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Kid Ink, Taio Cruz and Salvatore Ganacci & Laidback Luke, showcasing a truly global sound. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Backstreet Boys-themed weekend

A Backstreet Boys-themed weekend will take place on April 28 (5-9pm) and 29 (1-4pm) at Lucky Voice, with two drunch and brunch extravaganzas featuring all of your favourite Backstreet Boys hits. Attendees will also have the chance to win two Golden Circle tickets to see the Backstreet Boys live at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. WhatsApp 052 9916979 to book.

Nikki Beach’s 7th anniversary party

To celebrate seven years in the city, Nikki Beach Dubai will host an exclusive event on April 29, that promises to deliver its signature "Celebration of Life.” Guest DJ Gregor Salto will be taking to the decks, supported by resident DJs Mademoiselle Sabah and Alexis Nohra, who will provide an uninterrupted soundtrack of blissful Nikki Beach beats all day. Guests can enjoy a feast of world-class cuisine and signature beverages, set against a dual backdrop featuring the famous Dubai skyline on one side and the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf on the other. 11am-8pm. WhatsApp 054 7910049.

Ibiza Global Radio Festival VS. Edition

Get ready to party for 13 hours straight when thirty resident DJs take to the decks as the popular festival returns to Soul Beach Dubai, JA Beach Hotel. 12pm-1am. Tickets on Platinumlist. For table bookings, call 058 5884953.

Asake at Afroworld 3

Afroworld 3 will take over the stage April 29 at the Coca-Cola Arena as part of Eid in Dubai celebrations. Get ready to enjoy the vibrant sounds of Afrobeats and become immersed in the rhythm and culture of Africa. Asake, one of the hottest artists in the Afrobeats scene, headlines the event. Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets at coca-cola-arena.com

Whose Line Is It?

The Selfdrive Laughter Factory brings Whose Line Is It? presented by British comedy club headliners The Noise Next Door, to the UAE this weekend. April 28, Movenpick Hotel JBR; April 29, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi; April 30, Radisson Blu Hotel DAMAC Hills Dubai. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Masha and the Bear Live

This weekend, kids and parents alike can enjoy Masha and the Bear live at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on April 29 and 30. Masha and her forest pals, from the popular preschool series Masha and the Bear, board a train for a spectacular musical adventure during this live stage show. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Platinumlist and etihadarena.ae

Shikkat London - Tarek Al Ali

There are plenty of laughs in store for the audience at two performances of this amusing Arabic stage play revolving around a family dispute. April 28-29, Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre. Tickets from Dh165 at Platinumlist.

Zivert: Big Solo Concert live

The vibrant Russian singer makes her Dubai debut with a performance at Coca-Cola Arena, where she aims to impress UAE fans with the excellent vocals and professional choreography that she is renowned for. April 30. Tickets available at coca-cola-arena.com

Big Sean, Giggs and Digga D at BRED Abu Dhabi

Expect a memorable night in the capital as American rapper Big Sean takes over the neo-culture festival’s stage with British artists Giggs and Digga D. April 29, Yas Bay Waterfront, Tickets from Dh195 on Platinumlist.

SPLEAN live in Dubai

The popular Russian rock band will perform at The Agenda, Dubai Media City, on April 30. Tickets from Dh290 on Platinumlist.

Kevin Fraser in Dubai

Embracing all that is confusing in this world and the daily occurrences we are faced with, popular South African comedian Kevin Fraser trailblazes a path of absurd comedy, hilarious satire and forward thinking in stand-up show Minister Of Entertainment, heading to Dubai on April 29 at The Shangri-La. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Ripe Market

Visit one of the city’s favourite markets offering up art, craft, fashion, jewellery, food retail and more, at Reform Social & Grill, 10am-7pm and Times Square Centre, 10am-7pm on April 30. The Academy Park venue of the market will be running till May 14.

Dubai Restaurant Week

The ongoing Dubai Food Festival is presenting the much-anticipated Dubai Restaurant Week from April 28 to May 7. It will feature more than 50 of the city's top restaurants, including Mimi Kakushi, 3 Fils, Jun’s, Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant, Pierchic and many more. Dubai Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity for foodies to satisfy their culinary cravings and discover the best that the city has to offer. The programme details required for bookings can be found on visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-food-festival

IZAKAYA Night Brunch

Starting this Friday, this street-food-inspired brunch is set to revolutionise the concept of Friday night fun in town, offering unlimited food and drinks for three hours, plus a DJ and a magician. 9pm-12am. At Ikigai Restaurant + Bar, Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina. Call 04 5508114.

Old School Jam Nights

The Birdcage will be taking guests on a trip down memory lane with an unbeatable night of old school and throwback Hip Hop and RnB, right in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Every Friday, from 8pm-3am, The Birdcage welcomes all ladies and gents to join in the party with unmatched bites and beverages offers. For bookings and information, visit sevenrooms.com/reservations/thebirdcage