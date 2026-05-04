Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur joins Abu Dhabi AI University as advisor

Award-winning Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has joined the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi as an advisor to its AI+Arts Fellowship Programme, marking a new intersection between cinema and artificial intelligence in the UAE.

The 80-year-old director shared the announcement on social media on Monday,4 May, calling the role “both an honour and an opportunity” to contribute and learn alongside global experts in the field. He added that MBZUAI is “fast emerging as a global hub in research and development in artificial intelligence,” highlighting the institution’s growing influence in the sector.

Proud to say I have joined the Mohammad Bin Zayed University of Artifical Intelligence in Abu Dhabi , as advisor to the AI+Arts Fellowship Program. Itâs both an honour and opportunity. To learn, and to contribute, along with some of the most distinguished names in this fieldâ¦ — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 4, 2026

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Kapur is best known for directing Elizabeth, starring Cate Blanchett, as well as its sequel Elizabeth: The Golden Age. His earlier work Bandit Queen also remains a landmark in Indian cinema.

The filmmaker has been increasingly vocal about the role of artificial intelligence in reshaping creative industries. In a recent post, Kapur described AI as “the most democratic technology humanity has ever touched,” arguing that its true impact will be felt beyond major corporations, at the level of everyday households.

He suggested that AI could transform access to education, design, coding and research, while shifting traditional ideas of employment. “These children will grow up not looking for jobs at all,” he wrote. “They will grow up as their own CEOs.”

His appointment has drawn positive reactions online, with users welcoming his involvement in shaping the future of AI-driven storytelling. One commenter noted that “AI filmmaking is in safe hands,” pointing to Kapur’s long-standing reputation for pushing creative boundaries.

The move comes as the UAE continues to position itself at the forefront of artificial intelligence research, with institutions like MBZUAI expanding into interdisciplinary areas that combine technology with the arts.