UAE: Sheikha Latifa, Ministry of Culture, mourn Gulf icon Hayat Al Fahad

Tributes have poured in from across the UAE following the passing of Kuwaiti screen icon Hayat Al Fahad, who has passed away at the age of 78 after a prolonged illness, as her official page confirmed on Tuesday.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), extended her condolences in a statement on X, describing the late actress as “a leading figure in Gulf arts” who left a lasting imprint on Gulf and Arab drama.

“With deepest condolences and sympathy, we extend our heartfelt sorrow to the family and friends of the esteemed Kuwaiti artist Hayat Al Fahad. With her passing, we lose a leading figure in Gulf arts, who left an indelible mark on the memory of Gulf and Arab drama,” she said.

She concluded her message with a prayer, asking for mercy and peace for the late artist.

The Ministry of Culture UAE also paid tribute, highlighting Hayat Al Fahad’s long-standing contribution to the region’s creative landscape.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the actress built a career spanning more than five decades, during which she played a key role in shaping Gulf drama and influencing generations of artists.

Artists across the region echoed the sentiment, with many saying “With Al Fahad’s passing, Gulf screens wept” capturing the depth of loss felt across the industry.

Among those paying tribute were Saudi actor Naser Aldosary, Kuwaiti actress Lulwa Al Mulla, and actress Eman Faisal, who had previously worked alongside Hayat Al Fahad.

They shared messages expressing grief and disbelief, reflecting on her influence not only as a performer but as a mentor and defining figure in Gulf drama.

A career that shaped Gulf television

Often referred to as the “Lady of Gulf screen,” Hayat Al Fahad was one of the most influential figures in Gulf drama.

She began her career in the 1960s and went on to star in and write numerous television series that became staples in Arab households, particularly during Ramadan seasons.