Shatrughan Sinha, wife Poonam visit Hema Malini to check on Dharmendra

Bollywood actor and politician Sinha shared photos of the meeting on social media; Dharmendra is recuperating at home after he was discharged from hospital

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 2:33 PM

UAE National Day: Private sector to get long weekend after paid holidays announced

National Day holiday: UAE announces 4-day Eid Al Etihad break for public sector

Saudi bus crash: Rs500,000 compensation for victims' families; 45 killed, primary reports say

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and his wife, Poonam Sinha on Monday, met veteran star Hema Malini and inquired about Dharmendra's health condition.

Taking to his X handle, the Trinamool Congress MP shared pictures from their meeting.

"Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema," Shatrughan Sinha wrote in the X post.

He also shared that he spoke with Hema Malini about the legendary Sholay actor's health and added, "Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too."

Dharmendra, 89, was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and is now recovering at home.

"Dharmendra's family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," Dr Pratit Samdani said. Many from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, were seen checking on his health.

The coverage of Dharmendra's health by a section of the media sparked outrage.

A day after the veteran actor's discharge, Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol was seen losing his temper with photographers who were stationed outside his residence.

Celebrities also voiced their opposition to the media coverage.