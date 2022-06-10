Sharpshooter sent by Lawrence Bishnoi nearly killed Salman Khan: Report

Assassin reportedly carried a small-bore weapon hidden in a hockey casing

By CT Desk Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 1:53 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 1:56 PM

Salman Khan was nearly killed outside his house by a sharpshooter sent by Lawrence Bishnoi, according to Indian media outlets.

Reports say a sharpshooter with a small-bore weapon hidden in a modified hockey casing was planted outside Khan's residence. The report further adds that the sharpshooter backed out at the last minute.

After a recon of Khan's residence, Bishnoi and his men discovered that the actor was not accompanied by security guards at certain times. Hence, a plan was devised to assassinate the Bollywood actor. Things, however, took a turn when a Mumbai Police escort was seen engaging with Khan at the actor's gate. That led to the sharpshooters abandoning their plan, as per reports.

Bishnoi is also a prime suspect in the Sidhu Moosewala daylight murder case, and is currently in the custody of Delhi Police, who say that Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the killing of the popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader last month.

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai Police officials claimed that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Khan and his father Salim Khan.

The letter threatened that Salman Khan and his father will soon meet Moosewala’s fate.