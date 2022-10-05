Sharjah Art Foundation announces new edition of its annual film festival

Visitors can experience international film screenings, juried awards, and panel discussions at the fifth edition

By CT Desk Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 4:28 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 4:29 PM

Sharjah Art Foundation has announced the programme for the fifth edition of Sharjah Film Platform (SFP) its annual film festival which is returning this October in a bid to spotlight independent cinema, documentary filmmaking and moving image works that demonstrate new approached to film and art.

The fifth edition consists of screenings of a diverse range of regional and international films, juried awards, and discussion panels with filmmakers and industry professionals. The new edition also SFP Industry Hub, an initiative that offers professional development and support to emerging filmmakers.

This year, SFP will also include a special musical performance for the first time to celebrate the filmmaking community. The 10-day event runs from October 21 till October 30, spanning across three venues: Mirage City Cinema, Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts and Gallery 4 of Al Mureijah Art Spaces.

A limited number of passes are available for puchase online, with prices starting from Dh120 for Festival Pass (includes access to all screenings). For students, the price is Dh80. Dh30 for individual screenings (Dh20 for students). Tickets can be booked online at sfp5.eventive.org or at the festival venues before the screenings.

For more information, please visit sharjahart.org.