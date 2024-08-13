E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Shankar Mahadevan, Shabana Azmi get honorary doctorates from Kolkata-based university

Mahadevan sang a song from the movie 'Lakshya'

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Actor Shabana Azmi (Photo by PTI)
Actor Shabana Azmi (Photo by PTI)

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:29 PM

Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:30 PM

Notable personalities including musician Shankar Mahadevan, actress Shabana Azmi and former Indian tennis player Leander Paes on Monday received honorary doctorates from Techno India University (TIU), a prominent university in Kolkata.

Expressing gratitude for receiving such honour, Mahadevan said, "This is a very special day for me, I am completely grateful and honoured to receive this Doctorate from Techno India, a very prestigious organisation."


"I feel even more blessed because of the people along with whom I received it...I thank them for giving me this honour. It is also a responsibility to work harder in the field of music, not just for entertainment but to use music as a tool for the betterment of humanity and address various causes that are associated with human beings," he added.

Mahadevan sang a song from the movie Lakshya.


Earlier in the day, Azmi took to Instagram and wrote a note about receiving the honorary doctorate in the presence of the Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Her post was flooded with congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations," actor-director Farhan Akhtar said.

Actor Shibani Dandekar dropped a couple of emojis in appreciation of Azmi.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment