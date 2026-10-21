From 'Bollywood Wives' to 'Being Fabulous', Shalini Passi opens up on her reinvention

It's not difficult to believe that Shalini Passi was a gymnast in Modern School, New Delhi. She learnt early that nimble movements demand precision, concentration and complete awareness of the body and the mind. That, a beautiful performance may appear effortless, but behind it lie countless hours of dedication and the ability to stay composed always. The same qualities helped her fight her stammer, the fear of the camera and many imperfections. “Perfection is not a destination and our limitations are not permanent," says Shalini. That balance helped her to stay calm in difficult situations and to become less affected by other people's opinions.

Her grandparents shaped her spiritual and moral life. "Tu bhala toh jag bhala: if you are good, the world will be good to you," they would say. And the understanding that material success means very little without moral integrity. "Spirituality, for me, is not limited to visiting temples or performing rituals. It is reflected in how we treat people, especially those who cannot offer us anything in return."

Sacred places like Kedarnath, Amarnath, Tirupati or other temples, remind her of the importance of humility, gratitude and surrender.

Shalini is married to the business tycoon Sanjay Passi and is all praise for the men in her life. “My father for the values, dignity and building a life on a strong moral foundation, my husband for the meaning of partnership and commitment, and that two people can have very different personalities while continuing to support one another. My son, Robin, of this generation wins my admiration with independence of thought, willingness to question convention and the desire to create his own identity.”

'Art should create dialogue'

About the student’s protests in India today, she says,“Young people today are responding to the world around them with enormous energy. I believe art should create dialogue and encourage people to think, even when the subject is difficult or uncomfortable. The role of an artist is not necessarily to provide answers. Sometimes it is to ask the questions society needs to confront."

Passi has also been fascinated by women’s extraordinary ability to balance strength with sensitivity.

"I have watched women manage families, responsibilities, relationships and personal ambitions with remarkable resilience, often without receiving the recognition they deserve."

So, how does a sensitive person protect her inner space? Has she cracked the inner algorithm? “Sensitivity is strength, but it must be accompanied by discernment. Most sensitive souls absorb the emotions and energies of those around them, they can begin carrying burdens that do not belong to them," she said.

"I have learnt that kindness does not require giving unlimited access to time , attention or emotional space. Boundaries are not walls. They are a form of self-respect. And yes, I keep revisiting them, because we are constantly evolving. What was acceptable to me ten years ago may no longer align with the person I am today. I also believe that not every misunderstanding requires an explanation, not every criticism deserves a response, and not every battle needs to be fought.”

An extension of her creativity

She finds Bollywood an extension of her creativity. “I have always been fascinated by creativity—painting, sculpture, cinema, fashion, architecture or performance. I see many similarities between cinema and contemporary art, because both have the power to influence culture and shape conversations.”

However she doesn’t believe in entering a new world and changing your personality or values.” I have always tried to remain the same person, whatever the environment. For me, refinement is not about exclusivity. It is about curiosity, respect and the ability to recognise beauty in unexpected places.”

But how does she look immaculately unruffled all the time? “I think composure is something we can practice, like any other discipline. I do experience moments of anxiety, disappointment, frustration and uncertainty, but I have learnt to not react to every emotion immediately."

In the world of constant stimuli, how does she see the importance of boredom? "Boredom is extremely underrated. Every moment is filled with information, entertainment, notifications and distractions. We have almost forgotten how to simply sit with ourselves. When the mind is not constantly occupied, it begins to wander, to question, to imagine and to discover new possibilities. Observation is just as important as expression. A beautiful idea may emerge while looking at a tree, watching the light change in a room, or simply allowing the mind to rest."

Her recent book, The Art of Being Fabulous, grew out of these years of experiences, observations and reflections on art, beauty, discipline, spirituality and life. The book is about cultivating a beautiful life from within. “I wanted to share the lessons that have shaped my journey—the importance of dignity, self-respect, creativity, discipline and authenticity."

After Bollywood Wives and The Traitors, what lies ahead? “My deepest interests continue to lie in art, culture, design, fashion and philanthropy, and I am also enjoying exploring writing and new forms of storytelling.